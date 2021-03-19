This Week in EG Real Estate: Condos March Into Spotlight

Above: 0 Greenwich Boulevard #309

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/19/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 7 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

6 Cole Circle, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $925,000 Offer Accepted!

34 Mawney Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 bed, 3 bath, $839,900.

*315 Potowomut Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $309,000.

177 Overfield Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $300,000.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #305, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $419,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #309, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $379,900.

53 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $322,833. Offer Accepted!

47 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $322,833. Offer Accepted!

0 Greenwich Boulevard #205, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $295,329.

38 Greene Street #10, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $269,240. Offer Accepted!

*750 Quaker Lane #B110, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $149,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #A305, One Level Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $139,900.

0 Moosehorn Road, Residential Land, $199,900.

SOLDS

90 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $850,000.

31 Liberty Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $656,000.

*81 North Marlborough Street, Colonial, 3 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $535,000.

*20 Highpoint Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $490,000.

145 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $370,000.

*750 Quaker Lane Lane #B311, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $165,000.

*4646 Post Road #3, High Rise, 1 bed, 1 bath, $140,000.

OPEN HOUSES

