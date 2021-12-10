This Week in EG Real Estate: Condo Dreaming?

Above: Two of this week’s new listings can be found at 1404 South County Trail.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/10/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 5 sold properties and 5 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1404 South County Trail #218, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.
*10 Deer Run Crossing #1, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.
1404 South County Trail #209, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,900.
SOLDS
30 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,695,000.
*259 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.
103 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000.
2410 Division Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $530,000.
51 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
