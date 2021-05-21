This Week in EG Real Estate: Classic to Contemporary, Residential to Commercial

Above: 120 Granite Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 5/21/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 14 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 19 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

120 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

20 Sparrow Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

8 River Run, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $829,900.

1974 Division Road, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000.

1967 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900. Offer Accepted

75 Sunset Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $639,900.

1266 Middle Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000.

*201 Lakedell Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $598,900.

517 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,000.

*60 Hopkins Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900.

60 Crickett Circle, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

190 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $519,900.

141 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,900.

2843 South County Trail, Office Building, $1,300,000.

SOLDS

7 Laurel Hill Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $735,000.

55 Cora Street, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $446,000.

*470 Ives Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.

*29 Blackmore Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $400,000.

*315 Potowomut Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $285,000.

1404 South County Trail #209, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,000.

OPEN HOUSES

