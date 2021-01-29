This Week in EG Real Estate: Chilly Weather House Hunting

Above: 175 Shady Hill Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/29/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 4 sold properties and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

175 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $749,000.

27 Sycamore Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $649,900.

55 Sycamore Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $649,900. Offer Accepted!

35 Lion Street, Historic, 3 bed, 3 bath, $589,000.

46 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $329,900.

16 Hutchins Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $329,000.

60 Queen Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 1 bath, $324,900. Offer Accepted!

SOLDS

2177 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $860,000.

33 Dalehill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $620,000.

46 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $240,000.

10 Sparrow Lane, Residential Land, $324,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.