This Week in EG Real Estate: ‘Build Your Dream Home’

Above: A model home offered at 28 Mallard Way.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/13/19, 3 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.
Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
26 Middleberry Lane, Unit #4, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $587,000.
28 Middleberry Lane, Unit #5, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $587,000.
2 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $749,900.
43 Rocky Hollow Road, light industrial, total residential development, $775,000.
24 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $894,500. (Build to suit.)
28 Mallard Way, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $944,500. (Build to suit.)
0 Mallard Way, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 full bath, $1,089,500. (Build to suit.)
SOLDS
27 Sleepy Hollow Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $287,000.
*90 Ebony Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $288,000.
45 Mawney Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $300,000.
135 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.
40 Pegwin Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $636,000.
UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES
