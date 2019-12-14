This Week in EG Real Estate: ‘Build Your Dream Home’

Above: A model home offered at 28 Mallard Way.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/13/19, 3 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

26 Middleberry Lane, Unit #4, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $587,000.

28 Middleberry Lane, Unit #5, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $587,000.

2 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $749,900.

43 Rocky Hollow Road, light industrial, total residential development, $775,000.

24 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $894,500. (Build to suit.)

28 Mallard Way, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $944,500. (Build to suit.)

0 Mallard Way, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 full bath, $1,089,500. (Build to suit.)

SOLDS

27 Sleepy Hollow Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $287,000.

*90 Ebony Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $288,000.

45 Mawney Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $300,000.

135 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

40 Pegwin Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $636,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

