This Week in EG Real Estate: Boatslips and Backyards Shine

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 7/23/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 14 new listings, 8 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,399,000.
30 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,145,000.
35 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $975,000.
310 Spring Valley Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $719,000.
250 Howland Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,999.
*460 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $395,900.
35 Clemente Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $389,900.
16 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $359,000.
*105 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,000.
184 Pine Glen Drive #184, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,000.
0 Greenwich Boulevard #107, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $414,900.
20 D Eagle Run #20D, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $299,900.
*4158 Post Road #16, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $299,900.
*5804 Post Road #8, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $235,000.
SOLDS
80 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,335,000.
75 Long Meadow Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000.
62 Somerset Street, Cottage/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000.
8 River Run, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $829,900.
81 Proctor Avenue, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $580,000.
310 1st Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $380,000.
125 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.
38 Castle Street, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $275,000.
OPEN HOUSES
