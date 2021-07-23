This Week in EG Real Estate: Boatslips and Backyards Shine

Above: An overhead view of the 16 boatslips included in the single family home listing at 110 Rocky Hollow Road

 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 7/23/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 14 new listings, 8 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

 

NEW LISTINGS

110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,399,000.

30 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,145,000. 

35 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $975,000. 

310 Spring Valley Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $719,000. 

250 Howland Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,999. 

*460 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $395,900. 

35 Clemente Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $389,900. 

16 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $359,000. 

*105 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,000. 

184 Pine Glen Drive #184, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,000. 

0 Greenwich Boulevard #107, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $414,900.

20 D Eagle Run #20D, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $299,900. 

*4158 Post Road #16, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $299,900. 

*5804 Post Road #8, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $235,000. 

 

 

SOLDS

80 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,335,000. 

75 Long Meadow Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000. 

62 Somerset Street, Cottage/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000. 

8 River Run, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $829,900. 

81 Proctor Avenue, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $580,000. 

310 1st Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $380,000. 

125 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000. 

38 Castle Street, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $275,000.

 

 

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

