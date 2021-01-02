This Week in EG Real Estate: Baker’s Dozen of Open Houses

Above: New listing 145 Maplewood Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/1/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 5 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

141 Pine Glen Drive

145 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $359,000.

0 Cora Street, Colonial Condo, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $659,900. New Construction!

130 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $499,900. New Construction!

141 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $475,000. 

SOLDS

120 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $965,000. 

*25 Green Hill Way, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $549,900. 

*35 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, $451,000. 

1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 bath, $290,000. 

*4430 Post Road #B23, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, $179,900. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

