This Week in EG Real Estate: Baker’s Dozen of Open Houses

Above: New listing 145 Maplewood Drive.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/1/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 5 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
145 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $359,000.
0 Cora Street, Colonial Condo, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $659,900. New Construction!
130 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $499,900. New Construction!
141 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $475,000.
SOLDS
120 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $965,000.
*25 Green Hill Way, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $549,900.
*35 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, $451,000.
1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 bath, $290,000.
*4430 Post Road #B23, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, $179,900.
OPEN HOUSES
