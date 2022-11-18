This Week in EG Real Estate: All Under 2,100 Sq. Ft.

Above: 88 Harwood Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/18/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

88 Harwood Road, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $769,000.

51 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,000.

*25 Sheryl Circle, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900.

40 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,900.

*100 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,900.

SOLDS

*291 Spencer Avenue , Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

*250 Beachwood Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $900,000.

460 Stone Ridge Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $875,000.

81 Third Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $437,000.

143 Allen Drive, Split Level, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $405,000.

291 Crompton Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $265,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.