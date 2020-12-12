This Week in EG Real Estate: A New House Under Your Tree?

by | Dec 11, 2020

Above: 62 Winthrop Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/11/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 10 sold properties and over 14 open houses this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

152 Crompton Avenue, Unit #18, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $489,000. 

*20 Hunts River Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath,$229,900. 

*193 Division Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $369,900. 

*66 Hopkins Avenue, Cottage, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $229,900. 

125 Shippeetown Road

125 Shippeetown Road, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $379,900. 

62 Winthrop Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $354,900. 

100 Peirce Street, Colonial, Historic, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $549,900.

 

SOLDS

62 South Pierce Road , Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $225,000. 

*4400 Post Road, Unit #7, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $355,000. 

261 Pequot Trail, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $405,000. 

15 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $455,000. 

*100 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $490,000. 

200 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $545,000. 

185 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $640,000. 

30 Bassett Circle, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $645,000. 

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $650,000. 

60 Castle Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $740,000.

OPEN HOUSES

