This Week in EG Real Estate: A Million Dollar Condo

Above: 15 Castle Street, #9

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/29/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

15 Castle Street #9, Other/Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

*0 Lakedell Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $729,900.

*49 Stonebridge Lane #29, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

*10 Deer Run Crossing #1, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

63 Virginia Avenue, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $550,000. Offer Accepted!

*42 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $380,000.

SOLDS

26 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,395,000.

80 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,015,000.

*81 Bay View Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.

*19 Alger Avenue, Bungalow, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $770,000.

*36 Goodwin Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $735,000.

39 Ledge Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,100.

325 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $540,000.

18 Phillips Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $486,000.

*66 Primrose Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.

135 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $155,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.