This Week in EG Real Estate: A Flurry of New Listings

Above: 0 Castle Street #4, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $669,000.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 2/19/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 3 sold properties and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

14 Red Oak Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $594,900. Offer Accepted!

24 Tucker Street, Cape Cod/Other, 4 bed, 2 bath, $439,000.

432 First Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 bath, $359,900. Offer Accepted!

46 Cora Street , Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $319,900.

0 Castle Street #4, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $669,000. New Construction!

152 Crompton Avenue #19, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $499,900. Waterfront!

15 Castle Street #7, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, $292,184. Waterview!

38 Exchange Street, 3 Family, 8 bed, 3 bath, $349,900.

55 Forest Lane, Vacant Land/Residential Development, $800,000.

*441 Old Forge Road, Commercial Condo, $109,900.

SOLDS

229 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $480,000.

43 Phillips Road, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 bath, $399,000.

140 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 3 bath, $496,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.