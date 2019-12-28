This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Open Houses

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/27/19, 2 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

NEW LISTINGS

37 Ridge Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $259,000.

110 Pheasant Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $949,000.

SOLDS

58 Valley Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $270,000.

0 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $279,000.

195 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $590,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

