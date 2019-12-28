This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Open Houses

by | Dec 27, 2019 | Uncategorized

This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Open Houses

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/27/19, 2 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS 

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

37 Ridge Road

37 Ridge Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $259,000.

110 Pheasant Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $949,000. 

SOLDS

58 Valley Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $270,000. 

0 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $279,000. 

195 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $590,000. 

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for full list.

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.