This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed

Above: 16 Lisa Marie Circle

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*16 Lisa Marie Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000.

4 Grasslands Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

*327 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000.

81 Third Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $475,000.

86 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $429,900.

34 Canonicus Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $329,585. Offer Accepted.

*75 Collins Avenue, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $425,000. Offer Accepted.

46 Travelers Court #33, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $839,900.

50 Travelers Court #31, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $819,900.

10 Middleberry Lane #43, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000.

54 Travelers Court #29, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $739,900.

14 Middleberry Lane #41, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $719,900.

SOLDS

515 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,030,000.

70 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $777,000.

85 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000.

165 Lynn Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $740,000.

71 Harwood Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $734,900.

325 Grand View Road , Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $550,000.

*133 Wampanoag Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

8 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $455,000.

48 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $860,845.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.