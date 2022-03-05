This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New Listings

Above: 5 Mawney Brook Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 3/4/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Mawney Brook Road, Colonial/Other/Tudor, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,000,000.

*4365 Post Road, Colonial/Historic, 6 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $999,999.

*81 Bay View Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.

18 Phillips Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.

*75 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,000.

135 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $179,900.

SOLDS

95 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

82 Primrose Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000.

1 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.

15 Meadowbrook Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $360,000.

*39 Plymouth Street, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $276,000.

193 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $450,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.