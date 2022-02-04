This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New Listings and 6 Solds

Above: 41 Miss Fry Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 2/4/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

41 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,649,000.

*81 Bay View Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.

39 Ledge Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $659,900.

55 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.

137 Knollwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

1 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $369,000.

15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $999,000.

SOLDS

100 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $690,000.

275 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $615,000.

63 Virginia Avenue, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

*19 Del Rio Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,000.

59 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $744,000.

*78 Bradford Avenue, Residential Land, $370,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.