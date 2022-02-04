This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New Listings and 6 Solds

Above: 41 Miss Fry Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 2/4/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
41 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,649,000.
*81 Bay View Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.
39 Ledge Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $659,900.
55 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.
137 Knollwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.
1 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $369,000.
15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $999,000.
SOLDS
100 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $690,000.
275 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $615,000.
63 Virginia Avenue, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.
*19 Del Rio Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,000.
59 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $744,000.
*78 Bradford Avenue, Residential Land, $370,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
