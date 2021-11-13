This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New Listings, 2 Already Pending

Above: 60 Taggart Court
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of late Friday afternoon, 11/12/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 3 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
60 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000. Pending!
90 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000. Pending!
*36 Goodwin Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $769,900.
100 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.
*580 Potowomut Road, Other/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $575,000.
40 Overfield Road, Contemporary/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,000.
2025 Frenchtown Road, Residential Land, $265,000.
SOLDS
35 River Run, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,050,000.
45 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,001,000.
*135 Winnisquam Drive, Residential Land, $237,500.
OPEN HOUSES
