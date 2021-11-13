This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New Listings, 2 Already Pending

Above: 60 Taggart Court

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of late Friday afternoon, 11/12/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 3 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

60 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000. Pending!

90 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000. Pending!

*36 Goodwin Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $769,900.

100 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

*580 Potowomut Road, Other/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $575,000.

40 Overfield Road, Contemporary/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,000.

2025 Frenchtown Road, Residential Land, $265,000.

SOLDS

35 River Run, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

45 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,001,000.

*135 Winnisquam Drive, Residential Land, $237,500.







OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.