This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New in 02818, 19 in All

Above: 44 Brayton Street

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/18/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 3 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

70 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $859,000.

44 Brayton Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $779,000.

*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

86 Bayberry Lane, Ranch, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $474,900.

*66 Primrose Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.

110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,000,000. Offer Accepted

25 Secret Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,375,000. Offer Accepted

SOLDS

12 Tall Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $780,000.

1096 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $523,000.

137 Knollwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $445,000.

*118 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $352,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.