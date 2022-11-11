This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds

Above: 0 Lot Princess Pine Drive, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

0 Lot Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,659,500.

78 Long Street, Bungalow, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

395 Shippee Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $659,000.

325 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,000.

*25 Sheryl Circle, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900. Offer Accepted

138 Pine Glen Drive #38, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $725,000.

*750 Quaker Lane #B204, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $200,000.

SOLDS

264 Kent Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $770,000.

1254 South Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900.

22 Laurel Hill Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $560,000.

150 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $580,000.

620 Main Street #9, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $385,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.