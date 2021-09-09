This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Residential Listings

Above: 90 Lenihan Lane, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday midday, 9/9/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 11 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

90 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,695,000.

*291 Spencer Avenue, Colonial/Other, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,495,000.

*259 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath. $650,000.

1495 Middle Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,000.

43 Gould Place, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

1037 Tillinghast Road, Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $459,000.

910 Quaker Lane, Commercial Auto Service, $879,000

SOLDS

*370 Love Lane, Other, 6 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,687,500.

95 Tipping Rock Drive, Contemporary/Other/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

2320 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $835,000.

86 Prospect Street, Cottage, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $585,000.

44 Virginia Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.

*36 Goodwin Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $400,000.

16 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $375,000.

180 South Road, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $474,900.

170 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $469,900.

47 Bridge Street #7, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $378,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #204A, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $152,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.