This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings

Above: 1165 South Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1165 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000.

130 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $824,900.

*33 Chace Street, Contemporary/Cottage/Other, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $579,000.

22 Laurel Hill Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

54 Grand View Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,500.

40 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,900.

SOLDS

100 Kenyon Avenue, Historic, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $975,000.

7 Sleepy Hollow Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $329,585.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.