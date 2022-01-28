This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings, 2 Already Pending

by | Jan 28, 2022

Above: 132 Division Street

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 1 sold property, and 5 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
0 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,749,500.
0 Tipping Rock Drive, Ranch,  4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath,  $1,699,500.
12 Tall Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $739,000.
132 Division Street, Victorian, 6 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000. Under Contract
1765 Division Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900. Under Contract
*53 Stonebridge Lane #27, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,900.

SOLDS
*440 Greenbush Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000.

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

