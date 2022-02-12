This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 Condos

Above: 45 Deep Meadow Lane

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Saturday morning, 2/12/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5763 Post Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $574,900.

45 Deep Meadow Lane #45, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $724,900.

*53 Stonebridge Lane #28, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

*10 Deer Run Crossing #1, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,900.

208 Marlborough Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $350,000.

*752 Quaker Lane #C314, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $179,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #307A, Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $169,900.

5763 Post Road, Commercial, $574,900.

SOLDS

16 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $889,900.

122 Sylvan Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $635,000.

*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.

360 Kent Drive, Residential Land, $200,000.

OPEN HOUSES

