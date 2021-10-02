This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New Listings

Above: 115 Juniper Drive, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 10/1/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 9 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

115 Juniper Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,659,000.

275 South Pierce Road, Colonial/Other, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $579,900.

*89 Baycliff Drive, Cottage, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $489,900.

*62 Potowomut Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $429,900.

130 Watch Hill, Residential Land, $249,900.

SOLDS

10 Bassett Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $759,000.

505 Cedar Avenue, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,000.

740 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $466,000.

*30 Duane Street, Cottage/Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $379,000.

27 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $530,000.

126 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $415,000.

*38 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $376,500.

*20 Eagle Run #D, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $293,900.

*5 Eagle Run #A, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $269,000.

OPEN HOUSES

