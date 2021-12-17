This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New Listings

Above: 122 Sylvan Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/17/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

39 Ledge Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

122 Sylvan Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

*39 Plymouth Street, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $259,900.

193 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900.

642 Main Street, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $424,900.

SOLDS

80 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,453,000.

133 Spring Street, Historic/Victorian, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

30 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $882,000.

50 Arbor Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $781,500.

*50 Abigail Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $650,000.

305 Spring Valley Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $640,000.

*4494 Post Road #6, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $502,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.