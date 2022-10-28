This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New, 6 Solds

Above: 195 Boulder Way, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 10/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

195 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $895,000.

42 Marlborough Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $479,900.

*49 Stonebridge Lane #29, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

*10 Deer Run Crossing #1, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bed, $599,900.

79 Duke Street #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $299,000.

SOLDS

6 Eldredge Avenue Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Full, 0 Half, $670,000.

*11 Briarbrook Drive Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Full, 1 Half, $550,000.

83 Friendship Street Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Full, 0 Half, $525,000.

9 Midlands Drive Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Full, 0 Half, $395,000.

1765 Division Road Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Full, 1 Half, $375,000.

620 Main Street, Unit#7 ,Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Full, 1 Half, $400,000.

OPEN HOUSES

