This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

by | May 6, 2022

Above: 91 Greenbush Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 5/6/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
*91 Greenbush Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.
584 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $699,900.
*25 Corey Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000.
93 Oakwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900. Offer Accepted

SOLDS
100 Peirce Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,800,000.
70 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $941,000. 
55 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000. 
1074 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $533,000. 
25 Field Stone Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,000. 
*752 750 B Quaker Lane #B108, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $150,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

