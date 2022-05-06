This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

Above: 91 Greenbush Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 5/6/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*91 Greenbush Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

584 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $699,900.

*25 Corey Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000.

93 Oakwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900. Offer Accepted

SOLDS

100 Peirce Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,800,000.

70 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $941,000.

55 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000.

1074 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $533,000.

25 Field Stone Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,000.

*752 750 B Quaker Lane #B108, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $150,000.

OPEN HOUSES

