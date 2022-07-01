This Week in EG Real Estate: 4-Bedroom Sells for $2.2M 

Above: 1000 Old Greenwich Drive sold for $2.225 million.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/1/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 12 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

25 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $997,000.

115 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,000.

47 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $925,000.

1480 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $799,900.

1038 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,000.

36 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $379,900.

275 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $265,000.

1905 Division Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,000. Offer Accepted

20 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000. Offer Accepted

*60 Oak Grove Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,200,000.

25 Ivy Garden Way #58, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

112 Pine Glen Drive#112, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

620 Main Street #CU-3, Commercial, Office Building, $589,900.

SOLDS

1000 Old Greenwich Drive, Contemporary/Ranch, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,225,000.

95 Signal Ridge Way, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $970,000.

105 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $738,000.

65 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

*25 Corey Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $687,000.

243 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $672,000.

*61 Hilltop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $530,000.

123 South Pierce Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $500,000.

58 Travelers Court #27, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

65 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $638,000.

1404 South County Trail #102, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $470,000.

620 Main Street #9, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $420,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.