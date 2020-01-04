This Week in EG Real Estate: 30+ Open Houses to Start New Year

Above: 202 First Avenue.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/3/20, 5 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

(click on blue-highlighted address for details)

1001 Main Street, Unit #1, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $379,900.

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 6 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $899,000.

20 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $940,000.

SOLDS

*330 Beachwood Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $262,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for full list.

Are you on our email newsletter list? Here’s how to sign up so you don’t miss any great EG content: SIGN UP HERE.