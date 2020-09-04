This Week in EG Real Estate: 

by | Sep 4, 2020 | Real Estate

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 9/4/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings and 16 sold properties and a handful of open houses this holiday weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*10 Lamb Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $304,900. 

60 Queen Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $399,900. 

100 Peirce Street

1404 South County Trail, Unit #213, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $438,900. 

100 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $489,000. 

220 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $529,900. 

100 Peirce Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $650,000. 

100 Empress Drive (pictured top), Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $829,000.

SOLDS

*151 Ives Road, Bungalow, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $255,000. 

35 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000. 

47 Ledge Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $298,017. 

1001 Main Street, Unit #17, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $319,000. 

*277 Ives Road, Cape Cod, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $325,000. 

620 Main Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $328,000. 

1404 South County Trail, Unit #210, One Level, 2 bed, 2 half bath, $439,900. 

15 Lafayette Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $448,200. 

15 Somerset Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $475,000. 

35 Fieldstone Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $530,000. 

112 Mawney Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $565,000. 

355 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $575,000. 

*0 Wampanoag Road, Residential, $600,000. 

180 Adirondack Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $610,000. 

20 Fry Brook Drive, One Level, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $680,000. 

1325 Waterford Drive, Ranch, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $760,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Want to see who already supports EG News? Click HERE. We hope you will consider making a donation so we can keep reporting on local issues. Click on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.