This Week in EG Real Estate: 3 Over $1 Million

Above: 3 Corr Way

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday evening, 4/30/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 15 new listings, 10 sold properties and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

3 Corr Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,399,500.

5 Mawney Brook Road, Colonial/Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,225,000.

115 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

85 Lynn Circle, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $900,000. Offer Accepted

10 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000.

*4540 Post Road, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $789,000.

45 Lynn Circle, Colonial/Contemporary/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

103 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $619,900.

*430 Ives Road, Contemporary/Cottage, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

65 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,900.

1350 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,000. Offer Accepted

78 Spring Street, Cottage/Other, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $434,000.

*29 Blackmore Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $398,000. Offer Accepted

152 Crompton Avenue #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900.

*17 Eagle Run #C, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $300,000.

SOLDS

65 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $830,000.

625 Tillinghast Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $750,000.

40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary/Other, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $669,000.

55 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $584,425.

30 Tucker Street, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $485,000.

194 Moosehorn Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $394,000.

152 Crompton Avenue #19, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900.

1404 South County Trail #205, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,000.

25 Water Street #306, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $270,000.

*4160 Post Road #27, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $220,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.