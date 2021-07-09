This Week in EG Real Estate: 3 New Million+ Listings

Above: 3 Old Farm Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/9/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 8 sold properties and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

3 Old Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,400,000.

*4365 Post Road, Colonial, 6 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,300,000.

1 Corr Way, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,175,000.

50 Hamilton Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $629,900.

103 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

*59 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $569,900.

*40 Duane Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $449,900.

*151 Ives Road, Bungalow/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $429,900.

47 Bridge Street #7, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900.

SOLDS

125 Fox Run, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $935,000.

7 Remy Place, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $815,000.

360 Grand View Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $800,000.

1974 Division Road, Contemporary, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000.

1620 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $758,750.

*226 Bayview Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.

*750 Quaker Lane #B110, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $155,000.

71 Church Street, 2 Family, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.