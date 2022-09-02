This Week in EG Real Estate: $2M Cedar Rock Meadow Estate

Above: 4 Cedar Rock Meadow

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/2/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

4 Cedar Rock Meadow, Colonial/Other/Tudor, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Half Bath, $2,000,000.

*46 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $849,000.

1545 South Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $829,000.

*64 Sawyer Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900.

*45 Overlook Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900. Offer Accepted.

28 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $759,000.

105 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $524,900.

620 Main Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,999.

*0 Saddlebrook Drive, Residential Land, $175,000.

SOLDS

*55 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,150,500.

140 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $975,000.

30 Cavalier Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $810,000.

*196 Varnum Drive, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

260 Shippeetown Road, Log Home, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $615,250.

1038 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,000.

67 Lillibridge Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $535,000.

79 Duke Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $325,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.