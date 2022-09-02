This Week in EG Real Estate: $2M Cedar Rock Meadow Estate

by | Sep 2, 2022

Above: 4 Cedar Rock Meadow

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/2/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
4 Cedar Rock Meadow, Colonial/Other/Tudor, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Half Bath, $2,000,000.
*46 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $849,000.
1545 South Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $829,000.
*64 Sawyer Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900.
*45 Overlook Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900. Offer Accepted.
28 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $759,000.
105 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $524,900.
620 Main Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,999.
*0 Saddlebrook Drive, Residential Land, $175,000.
*0 Saddlebrook Drive, Residential Land, $175,000.
*0 Saddlebrook Drive, Residential Land, $175,000.
 
SOLDS
*55 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,150,500. 
140 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $975,000. 
30 Cavalier Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $810,000. 
*196 Varnum Drive, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000. 
260 Shippeetown Road, Log Home, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $615,250. 
1038 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,000. 
67 Lillibridge Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $535,000. 
79 Duke Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $325,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 