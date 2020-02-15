This Week in EG Real Estate: 28 Mid-February Open Houses

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 2/14/20, 5 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

1045 South Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $239,000.

305 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath,1 half bath, $325,000.

620 Main Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $329,900.

25 Spring Street, Victorian, 5 bed, 1 full bath,1 half bath, $475,000.

6 Overbrook Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $489,900.

50 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $549,000.

30 River Farm Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $589,000.

205 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial, Historic, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $769,000.

SOLDS

180 #38 Cooper Lane Manufactured/Mobile, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $75,000.

936 South Road, Vacant Land, $130,000.

960 South Road, Vacant Land, $150,000.

1008 South Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $302,000.

1001 Main Street, Unit #1, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $370,000.

103 Vistas Court, Unit #103, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $385,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

