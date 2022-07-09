This Week in EG Real Estate: 27 Open Houses

Above: 105 Fernwood Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/8/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 1 sold property, and 27 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

105 Fernwood Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,049,000.

*55 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $999,900.

290 Shady Hill Drive, Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $779,000.

1875 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.

*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

81 Lafayette Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $619,000.

*84 Rosedale Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

01 Moosehorn Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,500. Offer accepted

*4158 Post Road #14, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.

184 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $520,900. Offer accepted

SOLDS

1249 South Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,151,000.

OPEN HOUSES

