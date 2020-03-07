This Week in EG Real Estate: 27 Open Houses to Open March

Above: 80 Longmeadow Drive, for sale for $1.2 million.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 3/6/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*4156 Post Road, Unit #22, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $189,000.

1142 Tillinghast Road, Residential, $210,000.

*77 Ives Road, Other, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $270,000.

36 Clemente Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $289,900.

808 Frenchtown Road, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $354,056.

152 Crompton Avenue, Unit #18, Other, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $449,900.

118 Sixth Avenue, Colonial, Victorian , 4 bed, 3 full bath, $499,000.

10 Tall Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 full bath, $524,900.

10 Aurora Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 4 full bath, $595,000.

30 Owl Tree Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 full bath, $769,000.

45 Laurel Wood Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 full bath, $773,000.

80 Longmeadow Drive, Contemporary, Other, Tudor, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 full bath, $1,200,000.

SOLDS

40 Campbell Circle, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $165,000.

45 Graham Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $750,000.

125 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $762,500.

15 Rock Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $900,000.

50 Lenihan Lane, Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,275,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

