This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 New Listings & 23 Open Houses!

by | Oct 23, 2020

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/23/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 24 new listings, sold 5 properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*441 Old Forge Road, Unit #26, Office, Retail, $114,500. 

1050 Main Street, Unit #16, Commercial, $114,500. 

1050 Main Street, Unit #17, Office, Retail, $124,900. 

*441 Old Forge Road, Unit #27, Commercial, $124,900. 

*4646 Post Road, Unit #3, High Rise, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $169,700. 

*4160 Post Road, Unit #28, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $199,900. 

1001 Main Street, Unit #7, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $259,000. 

79 Duke Street, Unit #13, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $265,000. 

1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $399,000. 

26 Wine Street, Apartment, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $409,000. 

15 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $449,900. 

*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $519,900. 

*100 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $527,500. 

49 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $570,000. 

55 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $572,000. 

230 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $589,000. 

57 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $601,000. 

59 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $601,000. 

201 South Pierce Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 full bath, $649,700. 

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $699,900. 

555 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $769,900. 

455 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $799,000. 

75 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $849,900. 

*25 Harbour Terrace, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,020,000.

SOLDS

14 Eagle Run, Unit #A, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $246,000. 

808 Frenchtown Road, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $351,221. 

32 Elisha Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$360,000. 

15 Castle Street, Unit #1, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,$537,000. 

30 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 full bath,$580,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS