This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 New Listings & 23 Open Houses!

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/23/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 24 new listings, sold 5 properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*441 Old Forge Road, Unit #26, Office, Retail, $114,500.

1050 Main Street, Unit #16, Commercial, $114,500.

1050 Main Street, Unit #17, Office, Retail, $124,900.

*441 Old Forge Road, Unit #27, Commercial, $124,900.

*4646 Post Road, Unit #3, High Rise, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $169,700.

*4160 Post Road, Unit #28, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $199,900.

1001 Main Street, Unit #7, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $259,000.

79 Duke Street, Unit #13, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $265,000.

1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $399,000.

26 Wine Street, Apartment, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $409,000.

15 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $449,900.

*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $519,900.

*100 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $527,500.

49 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $570,000.

55 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $572,000.

230 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $589,000.

57 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $601,000.

59 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $601,000.

201 South Pierce Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 full bath, $649,700.

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $699,900.

555 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $769,900.

455 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $799,000.

75 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $849,900.

*25 Harbour Terrace, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,020,000.

SOLDS

14 Eagle Run, Unit #A, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $246,000.

808 Frenchtown Road, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $351,221.

32 Elisha Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$360,000.

15 Castle Street, Unit #1, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,$537,000.

30 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 full bath,$580,000.

OPEN HOUSES

