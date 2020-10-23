This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 New Listings & 23 Open Houses!

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/23/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 24 new listings, sold 5 properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
*441 Old Forge Road, Unit #26, Office, Retail, $114,500.
1050 Main Street, Unit #16, Commercial, $114,500.
1050 Main Street, Unit #17, Office, Retail, $124,900.
*441 Old Forge Road, Unit #27, Commercial, $124,900.
*4646 Post Road, Unit #3, High Rise, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $169,700.
*4160 Post Road, Unit #28, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $199,900.
1001 Main Street, Unit #7, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $259,000.
79 Duke Street, Unit #13, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $265,000.
1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $399,000.
26 Wine Street, Apartment, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $409,000.
15 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $449,900.
*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $519,900.
*100 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $527,500.
49 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $570,000.
55 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $572,000.
230 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $589,000.
57 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $601,000.
59 Travelers Court, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $601,000.
201 South Pierce Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 full bath, $649,700.
202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $699,900.
555 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $769,900.
455 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $799,000.
75 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $849,900.
*25 Harbour Terrace, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,020,000.
SOLDS
14 Eagle Run, Unit #A, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $246,000.
808 Frenchtown Road, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $351,221.
32 Elisha Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$360,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit #1, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,$537,000.
30 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 full bath,$580,000.
OPEN HOUSES
0 Comments