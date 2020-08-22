This Week in EG Real Estate: 

Above: 176 Wunnegin Circle, Potowomut.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 8/21/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

In one week, there are 6 new listings and 10 sold properties. Open house COVID-19 protocols are being enforced. R.I. Realtors has received complaints of open house events which were not in compliance with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s COVID-19 orders. The state Department of Health is conducting spot audits asking realtors to keep themselves and their clients safe by enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing, and other protocols recommended on the Commerce RI Website.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*79 Collins Avenue, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $259,900.

*15 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 bed,1 full bath, $275,000.

*23 Saddlebrook Drive, Contemporary, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $355,700.

50 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, Split Level, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $464,900.

*176 Wunnegin Circle, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,900.

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $775,000.

SOLDS

4 Russell Way, Vacant Land, $185,000.

36 Clemente Drive, Ranch, 3 bed,1 full bath, $265,000.

5 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $337,000.

62 Winthrop Road, Ranch, 2 bed,1 full bath, $340,000.

25 Spring Street, Victorian, 5 bed,1 full bath,1 half bath, $400,000.

70 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath,$462,500.

1180 High Hawk Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $545,000.

60 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath,$762,000.

25 Bassett Circle, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $765,000.

*65 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,379,900.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

If you value what you find on East Greenwich News, please consider making a donation. We are a 501(c)(3). Here’s a list of some of our donors – we’d love to add your name! Use the button below or, if you’d rather mail something, send it to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks – every contribution helps.