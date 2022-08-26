This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Renos and 1 Condo

Above: 9 Midlands Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/26/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

9 Midlands Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $500,000.

17 Wanton Shippee Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $269,000.

620 Main Street #9, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $420,000.

SOLDS

40 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,325,000.

8 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $980,000.

25 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $939,000.

65 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $860,000.

30 Arbor Way, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $735,000.

51 Allen Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $620,000.

81 Lafayette Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $619,000.

7 Sleepy Hollow Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $385,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.