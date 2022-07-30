This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Quickly Under Contract

Above: 215 Watch Hill Drive

Data was compiled via realtor.com as of Friday evening, 7/29/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 14 new listings, 11 sold properties, and 26 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

14 NEW LISTINGS:

215 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000.

100 Kenyon Ave, Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, $1,049,000.

515 Tillinghast Drive, Colonial, 6 Bed, 4 Full, 1 Half Bath, $989.900.

15 Castle Street, Unit 6, Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, $779,000.

138 Pine Glen Drive, Unit 138, Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $725,000.

44 Mawney Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, $695,000.

275 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, $629,900.

83 Friendship Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath, $575,000.

325 Grand View Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, $550,000. Pending.

112 Pine Glen Drive, Unit C2, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

*133 Wampanoag Drive, Cape, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, $525,000.

6 Boxwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Full Bath, $495,000.

*267 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, $364,500. Pending.

10 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $275,000.

11 SOLDS:

95 West St, Colonial, 3 Bed 2 Bath, $630,000.

*6 Coveside Court, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $720,000.

32 River Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, $975,000.

10 Trappers Lane, 5 Bed, 3 Full,1 Half Bath, $880,000.

*117 Bayview Ave, 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, $839,000.

1905 Division Road, 3 Bed, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, $510,000.

515 Pettine Street, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, $515,000.

*49 Heritage Drive, 4 Bed, 3 Full, 1 Half Bath, $885,000.

53 Stonebridge Lane, Unit 28, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $624,100.

57 Stonebridge Lane, Unit 27, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $567,700.

*57 Hebert Street, 3 Bed, 1 Full, 1 Half Bath, $415,000.



26 OPEN HOUSES:

Michael Russo is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services and the typical author of these weekly columns. He is out this week and we published content using Realtor.com in his absence.