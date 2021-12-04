This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 New Listings, 8 Solds

Above: 20 Larkspur Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 12/3/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 8 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

20 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $979,900.

34 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $667,500.

SOLDS

35 Falcon Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $622,000.

220 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $600,000.

6 Kirker Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $600,000.

*433 Division Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000.

*50 Hilltop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $457,000.

*215 Blair Drive, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,375.

620 Main Street #6, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $385,000.

146 Duke Street, Commercial/Mixed Use, $500,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.