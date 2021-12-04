This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 New Listings, 8 Solds

by | Dec 3, 2021

Above: 20 Larkspur Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 12/3/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 8 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

20 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $979,900.
34 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $667,500. 

 

SOLDS

35 Falcon Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $622,000. 
220 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $600,000. 
6 Kirker Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $600,000.
*433 Division Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000.
*50 Hilltop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $457,000. 
*215 Blair Drive, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,375. 
620 Main Street #6, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $385,000.
146 Duke Street, Commercial/Mixed Use, $500,000.

OPEN HOUSES

