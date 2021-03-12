This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Dozen New Listings

Above: 104 Cindyann Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/12/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 24 new listings, 8 sold properties and 1 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

40 Shadowbrook Crossing, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $1,395,000.

90 Laurel Wood Drive, Other, 4 bed, 5 bath, 1 half bath, $999,900.

0 Lot 10 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $899,900.

25 Spring Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $799,900.

40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary/Other, 5 bed, 3 bath, $669,000.

104 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $639,900. Offer Accepted!

9 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $599,000.

55 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $589,900.

*97 Overhill Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, $539,000.

16 Proctor Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $499,900.

66 Newcastle Drive, Contemporary/Split Level, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $465,000.

30 Tucker Street, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 bath, $450,000.

1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $399,900.

194 Moosehorn Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $359,000.

24 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $649,000.

58 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $612,000.

56 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $612,000.

55 Crickett Circle, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 3 bath, $599,900.

50 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $586,000.

20 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.

54 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $508,000.

1404 South County Trail #116, Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $450,000.

38 Greene Street #10, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $269,240.

*4160 Post Road #27, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $209,000. Offer Accepted!

SOLDS

130 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $915,000.

70 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $840,000.

175 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $790,000.

60 Graham Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $745,000.

27 Sycamore Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $629,900.

*466 Green Bush Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $405,000.

38 Lion Street, Colonial, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $315,000.

120 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $355,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.