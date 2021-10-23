This Week in EG Real Estate: $2.695 Million Cowesett Estate

Above: 625 Love Lane*

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 10/22/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 7 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*625 Love Lane, Tudor, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,695,000.

50 Arbor Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000.

305 Spring Valley Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,000.

325 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $539,900.

5763 Post Road, Mixed Use Commercial/Residential, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $574,900.

SOLDS

1121 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $650,000.

240 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $610,000.

*7 Baycliff Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $470,000.

*76 Longfellow Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $360,000.

53 Valley Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $250,000.

5570 Post Road #10, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $450,000.

*756 Quaker Lane #A111, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $145,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.