This Week in EG Real Estate: $2.1M Fox Ridge 4 Bedroom

by | Feb 25, 2022

Above: 400 Hunters Crossing

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 2/25/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
400 Hunters Crossing, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,100,000. 
*111 Hilltop Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
243 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Bath, $669,000. 
*284 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $469,000. 
*26 Corey Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000. 
*5570 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000. 
50 Cliff Street, Commercial/Office/Retail, $749,000. 
880 Main Street, Commercial, $375,000. 
105 Sheep Farm Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $794,900. Sale Pending.
*78 Netop Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $379,900. Sale Pending.

SOLDS
*20 Nathaniel Green Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $580,000. 
6 Locust Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $501,000.

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

