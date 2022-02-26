This Week in EG Real Estate: $2.1M Fox Ridge 4 Bedroom

Above: 400 Hunters Crossing

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 2/25/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

400 Hunters Crossing, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,100,000.

*111 Hilltop Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

243 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Bath, $669,000.

*284 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $469,000.

*26 Corey Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000.

*5570 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

50 Cliff Street, Commercial/Office/Retail, $749,000.

880 Main Street, Commercial, $375,000.

105 Sheep Farm Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $794,900. Sale Pending.

*78 Netop Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $379,900. Sale Pending.

SOLDS

*20 Nathaniel Green Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $580,000.

6 Locust Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $501,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.