This Week in EG Real Estate: $2.1M Fox Ridge 4 Bedroom

Above: 400 Hunters Crossing
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 2/25/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
400 Hunters Crossing, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,100,000.
*111 Hilltop Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
243 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Bath, $669,000.
*284 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $469,000.
*26 Corey Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000.
*5570 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.
50 Cliff Street, Commercial/Office/Retail, $749,000.
880 Main Street, Commercial, $375,000.
105 Sheep Farm Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $794,900. Sale Pending.
*78 Netop Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $379,900. Sale Pending.
SOLDS
*20 Nathaniel Green Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $580,000.
6 Locust Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $501,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
