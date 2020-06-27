This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 $1 Million+ New Listings

Above: 120 McPartland Way.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 6/26/20 and represents two weeks of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 14 new listings and 15 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*750 Quaker Lane, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $147,500.

295 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $179,900.

960 South Road, Vacant Land, $205,000.

25 Water Street, Unit #101, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $224,900.

62 Winthrop Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $339,900.

*122 Overhill Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $349,900.

1404 South County Trail, Unit #221, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $389,900.

95 Adirondack Drive, Contemporary, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $499,000.

151 CindyAnn Drive, Colonial , 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $589,900.

*57 Valleybrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $599,000.

1846 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $679,900.

25 Bassett Circle, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $770,000.

120 McPartland Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,102,000.

*22 Spencer Avenue, Victorian, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,195,000.

SOLDS

*752 Quaker Lane, Unit #C303, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $172,000.

*25 Eagle Run, Unit #B, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $235,000.

25 Whitetail Lane, Residential, Vacant Land, $275,000.

47 King Street, Unit #3, Town House, 1 bed, 2 full bath, $292,500.

112 Maplewood Drive, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $395,000.

400 Shippeetown Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $490,000.

27 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $505,000.

10 Aurora Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 4 full bath, $537,000.

10 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $550,000.

15 Shadowbrook Crossing, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath,1 half bath, $600,000.

30 Devon Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $605,500.

35 Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $635,000.

*9 Sidney Avenue, Tri-Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath ,$637,500.

30 Owl Tree Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $735,000.

5 McPartland Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $1,100,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Want to see who already supports EG News? Click HERE. We hope you will consider making a donation so we can keep reporting on local issues. Click on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!