This Week in EG Real Estate: 18 Solds

Above: 108 Cresthill Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of midday Friday, 7/2/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 18 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
20 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $995,000.
*190 Charlotte Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $759,900.
108 Cresthill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $690,000.
44 Virginia Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,000.
79 Duke Street #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $224,900.
*0 Lakedell Drive, Residential Land, $499,900.
SOLDS
120 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,370,000.
143 Spring Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 6 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000.
10 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $875,000.
10 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $707,000.
1266 Middle Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $602,500.
*97 Overhill Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $592,000.
*430 Ives Road, Contemporary/Cottage, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000.
65 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $555,000.
*15 Weymouth Lane, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $503,000.
2 Bicknell Avenue, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $380,000.
*31 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $340,000.
77 Long Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.
180 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $97,000.
24 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $651,900.
305 Sanctuary Drive #50, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000.
*161 Spencer Woods Drive #161, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $390,000.
620 Main Street #8, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $370,000.
*17 Eagle Run #C, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $300,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
