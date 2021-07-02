This Week in EG Real Estate: 18 Solds

Above: 108 Cresthill Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of midday Friday, 7/2/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 18 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

20 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $995,000.

*190 Charlotte Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $759,900.

108 Cresthill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $690,000.

44 Virginia Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,000.

79 Duke Street #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $224,900.

*0 Lakedell Drive, Residential Land, $499,900.

SOLDS

120 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,370,000. 

143 Spring Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 6 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000. 

10 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $875,000. 

10 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $707,000. 

1266 Middle Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $602,500. 

*97 Overhill Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $592,000. 

*430 Ives Road, Contemporary/Cottage, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000. 

65 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $555,000. 

*15 Weymouth Lane, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $503,000. 

2 Bicknell Avenue, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $380,000. 

*31 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $340,000. 

77 Long Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000. 

180 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $97,000. 

24 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $651,900. 

305 Sanctuary Drive #50, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000. 

*161 Spencer Woods Drive #161, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $390,000. 

620 Main Street #8, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $370,000. 

*17 Eagle Run #C, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $300,000. 

OPEN HOUSES



Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

