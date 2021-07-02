This Week in EG Real Estate: 18 Solds

Above: 108 Cresthill Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of midday Friday, 7/2/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 18 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

20 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $995,000.

*190 Charlotte Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $759,900.

108 Cresthill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $690,000.

44 Virginia Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,000.

79 Duke Street #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $224,900.

*0 Lakedell Drive, Residential Land, $499,900.

SOLDS

120 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,370,000.

143 Spring Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 6 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000.

10 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $875,000.

10 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $707,000.

1266 Middle Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $602,500.

*97 Overhill Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $592,000.

*430 Ives Road, Contemporary/Cottage, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000.

65 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $555,000.

*15 Weymouth Lane, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $503,000.

2 Bicknell Avenue, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $380,000.

*31 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $340,000.

77 Long Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.

180 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $97,000.

24 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $651,900.

305 Sanctuary Drive #50, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000.

*161 Spencer Woods Drive #161, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $390,000.

620 Main Street #8, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $370,000.

*17 Eagle Run #C, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $300,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.