This Week in EG Real Estate: 18 New Listings

by | Sep 18, 2020

Above: 296 Old Forge Road, listed by Joanna HillRe/Max Professionals.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 9/18/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 18 new listings and 10 sold properties and over a dozen open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

387 Main Street, Unit #5, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $149,900. 

2258 Division Road, Vacant Land, $180,900. 

37 Main Street, Unit #5, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $274,900. 

145 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $359,000. 

50 Austin Road, Other, 2 bed,1 full bath, 1 half bath, $375,000. 

40 Tucker Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $399,900. 

*296 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $425,000. 

4480 Post Road, Unit #9, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $449,900. 

30 Tucker Street, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000. 

172 Pine Glen Drive, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,900. 

264 Spring Valley Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000. 

45 Granite Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,900. 

69 Hyland Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed,1 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,900. 

*129 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 3 full bath, 3 half bath, $649,900. 

16 Somerset Street, Historic, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $699,900. 

*16 Herbert Street, Up/Down, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $785,400. 

30 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $869,900. 

40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $929,000.

SOLDS

*40 A Eagle Run, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $255,000. 

*23 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $290,000. 

10 Narrow Lane, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $346,000. 

*44 Goodwin Street, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $350,000. 

75 5th Avenue Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $370,000. 

187 Kent Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $429,000. 

3 Mystic Drive Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $535,000. 

95 Red Barn Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $555,000. 

40 Westfield Drive, Colonial, Contemporary, Other, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $750,000. 

105 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $960,000.

OPEN HOUSES

