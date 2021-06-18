This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 Sold

by | Jun 18, 2021

Above: 50 Harwood Road (SOLD, 6/21, $1,370,000)

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of midday Friday, 6/18/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 17 sold properties and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

3 Ashbrook Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $890,000. Offer Accepted

31 Trappers Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000. Offer Accepted

584 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $584,900.

50 Ann Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000.

24 Winchester Drive, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,000.

75 Greenwich Boulevard, Cottage, 2 Bed 1 Bath, $299,900.

57 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $670,000.

59 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $670,000.

27 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $545,000.

620 Main Street #6, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath. $417,000.

SOLDS

50 Harwood Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,370,000. 

220 River Farm Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,305,000. 

2 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,240,000. 

228 Spring Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,075,000.

6 Cole Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,011,000. 

25 Deerfield Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $805,000. 

1 Russell Way, Colonial/Other, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. 

*4540 Post Road, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $753,000.

20 Cypress Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $701,000. 

122 Cresthill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $688,000. 

97 2nd Street, Bungalow/Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $516,304. 

99 Allen Drive, Split Level/Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $500,000. 

78 Spring Street, Cottage/Other, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $440,000. 

65 Terrace Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $394,000. 

101 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $349,900.

*4430 Post Road #25B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $180,000. 

*752 Quaker Lane #C312, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $165,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS