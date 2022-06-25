This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings

Above: 110 Chestnut Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 6/24/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 20 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*1128 Ives Road, Contemporary/Cottage/Ranch/Split Level, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $4,500,000.

65 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $895,000.

115 Spring Street, Colonial/Historic/Victorian, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $850,000.

110 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

0 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $719,900.

61 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $625,000.

9 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $619,900.

51 Allen Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $615,000.

85 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $615,000.

34 Lillibridge Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900.

75 Collins Avenue, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $419,000.

95 West Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000. Offer Accepted

19 Terrace Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900. Offer Accepted

15 Castle Street #9, Other/Town House, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,900.

112 Pine Glen Drive #112, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000.

1540-1544 Frenchtown Road, Multi Family, 7 Bed, 3 Bath, $699,000.

427 Main Street, Office Showroom, $400,000.

SOLDS

40 David Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,225,625.

180 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $814,000.

430 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $450,000.

*66 Highpoint Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,000.

2025 Frenchtown Road, Residential Land, $197,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.