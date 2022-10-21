This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings

by | Oct 21, 2022

Above: 311 Middle Road, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
311 Middle Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000.
0 LOT 2 Cora Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000. New Construction
0 LOT 1 Cora Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000. New Construction
0 LOT 4 Cora Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $789,000. New Construction
0 LOT 3 Cora Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $789,000. New Construction
356 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900. 
*64 Lawndale Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $639,900. 
254 South Pierce Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. 
*46 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Tudor, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900. 
441 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $549,000. 
136 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $479,900. 
1575 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $449,900. 
75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $429,900. 
64 Kent Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900. Offer Accepted 
173 Main Street #5, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000. 
*4162 Post Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $374,900. 
0 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $425,000. 

SOLDS
9 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $595,000. 
*47 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000. 
34 Canonicus Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $329,585. 
*81 Stonebridge Lane #24, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $610,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

