This Week in EG Real Estate: 16 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 65 Laurel Wood Drive, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 5/27/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

65 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $999,900.

330 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $959,900.

10 Fox Run, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.

1896 Middle Road, Historic, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $925,000.

30 Cavalier Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.

140 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000.

*6 Coveside Court, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $759,000.

430 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,900.

*55 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

15 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

*60 Oak Grove Street #1, Townhouse, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,900. Offer Accepted

SOLDS

25 Secret Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,375,000.

93 Oakwood Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $610,000.

*15 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $540,000.

50 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 3 Bath, 2 Bed, $245,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.